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We are in the middle of Government Devoltion, the restructuring of global governments. What does that mean? It means we are on the verge of the implementation of the New World Order that the antichrist will rule over!
WOW. Strap in! I love ya'll. Keep serving Jesus. Love TL
Google: yes or no: hypothecuially could devolution be the groundwork for a new world order
Answer:
"Yes, hypothetically, the concept of devolution—the transfer of power from a central government to local or regional authorities—could serve as a foundational building block for a decentralized new world order."
https://www.facebook.com/reel/2036813633622516
https://www.linkedin.com/posts/technology-one_localgov-connecteddevolution-activity-7483538532092010496-kJK3
https://www.oecd.org/content/dam/oecd/en/publications/reports/2001/10/devolution-and-globalisation_g1ghg30d/9789264195752-en.pdf
https://www.facebook.com/reel/1573581331138760
https://old.bitchute.com/video/OpeQh09CqDI7/
https://old.bitchute.com/video/nXSJEgR2Vkp8/
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