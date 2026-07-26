We are in the middle of Government Devoltion, the restructuring of global governments. What does that mean? It means we are on the verge of the implementation of the New World Order that the antichrist will rule over!

WOW. Strap in! I love ya'll. Keep serving Jesus. Love TL





Google: yes or no: hypothecuially could devolution be the groundwork for a new world order

Answer:

"Yes, hypothetically, the concept of devolution—the transfer of power from a central government to local or regional authorities—could serve as a foundational building block for a decentralized new world order."





https://www.facebook.com/reel/2036813633622516





https://www.linkedin.com/posts/technology-one_localgov-connecteddevolution-activity-7483538532092010496-kJK3





https://www.oecd.org/content/dam/oecd/en/publications/reports/2001/10/devolution-and-globalisation_g1ghg30d/9789264195752-en.pdf





https://www.facebook.com/reel/1573581331138760





https://old.bitchute.com/video/OpeQh09CqDI7/





https://old.bitchute.com/video/nXSJEgR2Vkp8/





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