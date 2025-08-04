Does Trump Embody The Barbarian Spirit? | Guest Clay Martin | 04 August 2025

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
Over the weekend, Trump confirmed that the United States would be positioning nuclear submarines off the coast of Russia following provocative statements made by former President Dmitry Anatolyevich Medvedev. This raises the question: Is Trump all bark and no bite, or is he truly asserting his dominance in the international sphere? Later, Clay Martin joins the show to discuss his book, The Barbarian Spirit, life as a veteran, the Trump administration’s treatment of veterans, and some unorthodox ways to treat PTSD. All this and more on today’s Untamed!
Please check out Joe’s Givesendgo at: https://www.givesendgo.com/JoeOltmann
Support the Untamed Sponsors!
How Untamed can help protect YOUR savings! Learn more today at Untamedgold.com #goldcopartner
Join AMAC today for a complimentary 1-year membership, just for being part of
the Untamed family.
https://amac.us/secured/?utm_objective=membership_new
Make sure to check out https://honorboundusa.com for all your Untamed Nation merch needs!
Go to honorboundusa.com to get FREE TINA stickers and use Promo Code “FREETINA” for 20% off!
Go to https://DCFguns.com and use Promo Code UNTAMEDNATION for 5% OFF Byrna Products
Protect your family from hackers by going to https://sns.pidoxa.com NOW
Text UNTAMED to 89517 to get notified when we go live!
Text/Data rates may apply. Reply STOP to stop, HELP for help