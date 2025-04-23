RV Life: On The Road (again)...

https://rvacrossamerica.net/ontheroad





April 15th - yep, tax day... that's the day I went "on the road" (yeah, I'm a fan of Jack Kerouac's book "On The Road"! First to Echo Canyon State Park (in Nevada) with hikes in Cathedral Gorge State Park (with Isaac my travel bud) and then on to Pahranagat National Wildlife Refuge.





Each stay was 3 nights. Echo Canyon was full hookups ($30/night) and Pahranagat was primitive camping (FREE - up to 14 nights allowed.)





Lots of great stuff to share, but my goal here is to share a bit more about recent events, and upcoming posts... Enjoy and PLEASE do leave a comment, like etc...