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Robert F. Kennedy Jr.: “It’s Time For peaceful Civil Disobedience!”
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263 views • October 01, 2021
Robert F. Kennedy Jr expresses outrage at how the government is exploiting the so-called Corona pandemic "emergency" for other goals. He points to studies that clearly show: The vaccine does not save lives! Nor does it prevent transmission of the virus; in fact, it may increase it! Kennedy concludes that the government is not concerned with protecting the population.
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