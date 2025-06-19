MOVIE NIGHT #38

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
WarGames is a 1983 American techno-thriller film[ directed by John Badham, written by Lawrence Lasker and Walter F. Parkes, and starring Matthew Broderick, a young computer hacker who unwittingly accesses a United States military supercomputer programmed to simulate, predict and execute nuclear war against the Soviet Union, triggering a false alarm that threatens to start World War III.
FULL MOVIE
https://kick.com/rickylangley/videos/68fe64f1-799d-4f39-b7a7-2e56b6f629ec