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Standing up to the tyrannical police (The whole video)
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40 views • September 27, 2021
Jody is part of a group that is fighting covid tyranny and teaching others how to stand up to police following illegal orders
Here is the page with all the links you need to arm yourself
https://gameoncanada.org/your-rights/
Here is the link to a protest where she explains everything to you
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rR-QO936re4
Here is the page with all the links you need to arm yourself
https://gameoncanada.org/your-rights/
Here is the link to a protest where she explains everything to you
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rR-QO936re4
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