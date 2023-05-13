https://gettr.com/post/p2guo1fec2f

05/10/2023【HappyBirthdayToMilesGuo】Taishan: Brother Seven (Miles Guo) has taught us a lot over the past six years, all we need is action. He has given us too much energy through his videos during these years, and as a result, he has posed a threat to the dark forces and the Chinese Communist Party. But justice will prevail over evil. No matter how long the night lasts, the sun will always rise.

#FreeMilesGuo #FreeYvetteWang





05/10/2023【遥祝七哥生日快乐】泰山：过去六年中，七哥已经教给了我们很多，但我们需要的是行动。他通过这六年多的视频传递给我们太多的能量，也因此威胁到了黑暗势力和中共。但正义一定会战胜邪恶。黑夜再长，太阳还会冉冉升起。

#释放郭文贵 #释放王雁平



