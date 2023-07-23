Create New Account
NEW EMAIL EXPOSES FAUCI’S KNOWLEDGE OF LAB-MADE VIRUS
Scriptural Scrutiny
Published Sunday

Video Source --> https://thehighwire.com/ark-videos/new-email-exposes-faucis-knowledge-of-lab-made-virus/

A new unredacted email from Fauci sees the former NIAID head admitting to gain-of-function research in Wuhan. What about other biosafety labs around the world? The media is now in fear mode over a new tick-borne illness being called the ‘greatest public health threat.’ Does this have lab-tinkering fingerprints on it?

#Fauci #LabLeak #Wuhan #GainOfFunction

