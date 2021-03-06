FAUCI/WHO/WORLDBANK EMAILS RELEASED THROUGH JUDICIAL WATCH

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Judicial Watch Article: https://www.judicialwatch.org/press-releases/fauci-emails/
SOF's take: https://www.sofmag.com/dr-fauci-who-china-connections-exposed/?utm_source=rss&;utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=dr-fauci-who-china-connections-exposed
Fauci on Wiki: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Anthony_Fauci
Fauci political connections: https://noqreport.com/2020/11/01/dr-fauci-revealed-his-political-bias-three-days-before-the-election-can-anything-hes-ever-said-be-trusted/
Although you will see a whitewash of Fauci in the last couple years regarding his battle with Larry Kramer (ACT UP founder) here is as close to an un-santized article that you will find outside of microfiche https://www.frontpagemag.com/fpm/2020/06/when-larry-met-tony-lloyd-billingsley/
US Military Bio Warfare division : https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/United_States_Army_Biological_Warfare_Laboratories