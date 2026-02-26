The Hidden Rule That Actually Runs The World

We’re told that laws, treaties, and handshakes are what hold our world together. But is that the truth, or just a comfortable illusion? In today’s video, we explore the "Gravity" of human civilization: Physical Force.

From the game theory of ancient tribal raids to the modern-day challenges of the "Monopoly of Violence," we look at how power centralizes, why deterrence works, and the fatal cost of historical appeasement. Why do certain organizations thrive while states fail? We dive into the theories of Max Weber and the hard realities of current events to explain why the "Big Stick" is the only reason the lights stay on.

Topics covered: