FORMER NIH DIRECTOR ON VACCINE/AUTISM LINK from TheHighwire.com

Video Source --> https://thehighwire.com/videos/former-nih-director-on-vaccine-autism-link/
In a 2008 interview with CBS News, former Director of the National Institutes for Health(NIH), Dr. Bernadine Healy, openly discussed her concerns about the lack of research into which groups of children are more susceptible to vaccine injury and the deceptive reasons why she thinks proper studies were never done.
