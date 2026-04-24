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G. Love & Special Sauce - BUS INVADERS Ep. 2198
digitaltourbus
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On this episode of DTB’s “Bus Invaders”, we take you inside the touring vehicle of the blues/rock band, G. Love & Special Sauce, while on the “Lemonade 20th Anniversary Tour” with Makua. G. Love & Special Sauce is currently supporting their newest album, Ode to R.L.


VIDEO INFO:

Film Date - January 11, 2026

Location - Space in Evanston, IL


KEEP UP WITH G. LOVE:

Facebook - https://facebook.com/glovespecialsauce

Instagram - https://instagram.com/phillyglove

Twitter - https://twitter.com/glove


FOLLOW US:

Website/Email List - https://www.digitaltourbus.com/#/portal/signup

YouTube - https://www.youtube.com/digitaltourbus

Instagram - https://www.instagram.com/digitaltourbus/

TikTok - https://www.tiktok.com/@digitaltourbus

Facebook - https://www.facebook.com/digitaltourbus/

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Pinterest - https://www.pinterest.com/digitaltourbus/

LinkedIn - https://www.linkedin.com/company/digital-tour-bus-llc

Spotify - https://open.spotify.com/user/digitaltourbus


VIDEO SUMMARY:

00:00 Introduction

00:38 Skip Intro

01:23 Front Lounge

15:01 Bathroom

17:49 Bunks

21:05 Back Lounge


ABOUT DIGITAL TOUR BUS:

Digital Tour Bus is your backstage pass to your favorite touring artists! With daily video releases, we cover all genres, and have had the pleasure of featuring the likes of Matchbox Twenty, Twenty One Pilots, Megadeth, MGK, Papa Roach, AJR, Pierce The Veil, Simple Plan, A Day to Remember, and thousands of others over the past 15 years. "Bus Invaders" takes you inside an artist's home on the road, "Cooking at 65mph" showcases the culinary skills of artists on tour, "Gear Masters" unveils the equipment musicians use on stage, and "Stage Threads" dives into the meaning and inspiration behind the clothing artists wear during their performances.


Keywords
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Chapters

00:00Introduction

00:38Skip Intro

01:23Front Lounge

15:01Bathroom

17:49Bunks

21:05Back Lounge

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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy