Mohammad Abu Saada is Free

The released prisoner, Mohammad Abu Saada, from the town of Allar, north of Tulkarm, was freed as part of the Al-Aqsa Flood prisoner exchange deal between the Palestinian resistance and the Zionist side. Interview: Prisoner Mohammad Abu Saada..
Reporting: Tasneem Sleet
Filmed: 26/01/2025
