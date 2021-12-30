WARNING: Extreme Authoritarian Laws Proposed in New York! ⚠️ 🚧 🚫 💣

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These laws would give the governor tyrannical power to detain people suspected of posing a health risk - indefinitely! No trial involved. Luckily this main bill was stricken down on December 22, 2021. These proposed bills are still important to know about because they signify the direction that authoritarian leaders are trying to take society.