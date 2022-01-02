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Matt Baker Honors Ashli Babbitt's Memory With Glass Urn Given To Aaron Babbitt
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10 views • January 02, 2022
We wanted to highlight a particularly touching segment from our most recent episode with Matt Baker. Matt recently has become close with Ashli Babbitt's Husband, Aaron Babbitt, and had the honor of memorializing Ashli's ashes in a beautiful glass egg urn that he created.
PLEASE make sure you go an support the Justice For Ashli Babbitt Legal Fund at https://www.givesendgo.com/JusticeforAshli
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The Truthzilla Podcast
PLEASE make sure you go an support the Justice For Ashli Babbitt Legal Fund at https://www.givesendgo.com/JusticeforAshli
https://www.banned.video/
The Truthzilla Podcast
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