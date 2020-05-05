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neverlosetruth: CV: We're In Big Trouble, We'll All Be Destroyed, Don't Let Your Beliefs Stop You, Fight Like Hell (MIRRORED)
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453 views • May 05, 2020
neverlosetruth: CV: We're In Big Trouble, We'll All Be Destroyed, Don't Let Your Beliefs Stop You, Fight Like Hell (MIRRORED)
Mirrored from YouTube channel neverlosetruth at:-
https://youtu.be/o3hBPmj1tJI
Information, & videos to watch, and circulate are all linked to below, just click on 'Show More.'
Should you want to donate, I would very much appreciate it. I have
a PayPal account under [email protected]. Thank you
Please subscribe to my back-up channel - neverlosetruth2 Kafka
REFER TO YOU TUBE PAGE FOR LINK.
And my Bitchute channel -
REFER TO YOU TUBE PAGE FOR LINK.
https://eu.detroitnews.com/story/news/local/michigan/2020/05/03/police-flint-guard-shooting-mask-family-dollar/3075515001/
Trudeau
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=cJ88x7cNXwo
https://eu.usatoday.com/story/travel/news/2020/05/04/mnuchin-too-hard-tell-when-international-travel-resume-coronavirus/3077347001/
URGENT...Within The NEXT Few Weeks | Dr Rashid A Buttar
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YxLlWXKCpts
BREAKING: Funeral Directors in COVID-19 Epicenter Doubt Legitimacy of Deaths Attributed to Pandemic
youtube.com/watch?v=g5f_6ltv7oI&feature=emb_logo
Dr. Tenpenny: This is The Biggest Scam Ever Perpetrated on The Human Race…
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=M_9bQ_Ri9p0
https://www.zerohedge.com/bailout/small-businesses-many-which-couldnt-get-ppp-loans-have-few-months-or-less-survive
https://eu.tennessean.com/story/news/politics/2020/04/28/nashville-mayor-john-cooper-budget-calls-property-tax-hike/3028749001/
https://www.commondreams.org/views/2020/05/03/crushing-states-saving-banks-feds-generous-new-rules
https://www.dailystar.co.uk/news/latest-news/jeff-bezos-set-worlds-1st-21959825
Portland Nurse Blows Whistle On Empty Hospitals ~ False CV19 Deaths
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=UaOjKGZMWl0
Category
News and Politics
Licence
Creative Commons Attribution licence (reuse allowed)
Mirrored from YouTube channel neverlosetruth at:-
https://youtu.be/o3hBPmj1tJI
Information, & videos to watch, and circulate are all linked to below, just click on 'Show More.'
Should you want to donate, I would very much appreciate it. I have
a PayPal account under [email protected]. Thank you
Please subscribe to my back-up channel - neverlosetruth2 Kafka
REFER TO YOU TUBE PAGE FOR LINK.
And my Bitchute channel -
REFER TO YOU TUBE PAGE FOR LINK.
https://eu.detroitnews.com/story/news/local/michigan/2020/05/03/police-flint-guard-shooting-mask-family-dollar/3075515001/
Trudeau
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=cJ88x7cNXwo
https://eu.usatoday.com/story/travel/news/2020/05/04/mnuchin-too-hard-tell-when-international-travel-resume-coronavirus/3077347001/
URGENT...Within The NEXT Few Weeks | Dr Rashid A Buttar
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YxLlWXKCpts
BREAKING: Funeral Directors in COVID-19 Epicenter Doubt Legitimacy of Deaths Attributed to Pandemic
youtube.com/watch?v=g5f_6ltv7oI&feature=emb_logo
Dr. Tenpenny: This is The Biggest Scam Ever Perpetrated on The Human Race…
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=M_9bQ_Ri9p0
https://www.zerohedge.com/bailout/small-businesses-many-which-couldnt-get-ppp-loans-have-few-months-or-less-survive
https://eu.tennessean.com/story/news/politics/2020/04/28/nashville-mayor-john-cooper-budget-calls-property-tax-hike/3028749001/
https://www.commondreams.org/views/2020/05/03/crushing-states-saving-banks-feds-generous-new-rules
https://www.dailystar.co.uk/news/latest-news/jeff-bezos-set-worlds-1st-21959825
Portland Nurse Blows Whistle On Empty Hospitals ~ False CV19 Deaths
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=UaOjKGZMWl0
Category
News and Politics
Licence
Creative Commons Attribution licence (reuse allowed)
Keywords
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