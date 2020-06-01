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The 2020 riots were planned as proven when Loretta Lynch calls for bloody uprising by Obama's leftist minions
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98 views • June 01, 2020
She tries to spin it like a civil rights movement, talking about "lost rights", but the facts prove that President Trump has not taken any rights from anyone. She uses typical liberal doublespeak in an attempt to sound righteous, and then at the end says that blood in the streets and people dying can happen again.
This is straight up SEDITION, and Loretta Lynch should be cooling her heels in prison.
This is straight up SEDITION, and Loretta Lynch should be cooling her heels in prison.
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