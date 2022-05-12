X22 FINANCIAL REPORT Ep. 2772a - The Economy Will Bring Down The [DS]/[CB]s, It’s Working

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The Economy Will Bring Down The [DS]/[CB]s, It’s Working
The world is now experiencing inflation like they haven't seen since 1971. These high costs are making very difficult to make ends meet. Inflation here in the US is worse than expected. The [DS]/Ds are trying to blame everyone else but the people see through this. Trump sends message and is using the economy against them.
All source links to the report can be found on the www.x22report.com site.