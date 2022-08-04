X22 REPORT Ep. 2841b - The Offensive Is Being Built, [DS] Fell Into The Trap, Pain, Justice Is Coming

X22 REPORT Political/GeoPolitical Ep. 2841b - August 3, 2022

The Offensive Is Being Built, [DS] Fell Into The Trap, Pain, Justice Is Coming

The [DS] is panicking the offensive is working, the [DS] is trying so hard to cheat but the people are overwhelming the system. The [DS] has now fell right into the trap the patriots set. The [DS] will only have one option and that is chaos, and try to delay the midterms. They know they can, not win, the midterms are two many people running at once, this is not like the Presidential election. Countermeasures are in place, Justice is Coming.



All source links to the report can be found on the www.x22report.com site.





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