No Good Guys & Bad Guys?

“Red Pilled”: The New Thing
* Our morals have to be rooted in something transcendent.
* The current stream of thought we’re being fed is bull$#!+.
* Its purpose is to make us subjects to globalism.
* If it isn’t rooted in something eternal, ultimately it will fail after having its moment.
* It won’t stop people who are demonically possessed or channeling demonic energy.
* Good luck being a nationalist without any warfare.
* You can’t rise above your own worldview.
* “Redpilled” is a great way to detach yourself from the demonic spirit-of-the-age zeitgeist.
* But it will not provide any antidote because it won’t be based in a conviction; it will be based in a reaction.
* Conviction beats reaction in any fight.
* The only way to beat demonic conviction is with superior conviction.
* What is the vision for what we’re going to do instead — and what is it rooted in?
* If it isn’t something transcendent, eventually something else that is transcendent will overcome it.
* That something might be on the wrong side of transcendence, which is what we’re living through right now.
The full episode is linked below.
Steve Deace Show | 12 July 2023
https://rumble.com/v2znd16-what-does-trumpism-look-like-after-trump-guest-daniel-horowitz-71223.html
