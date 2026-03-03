⚓️Russian 'Storm' in the Baltic: sea-launched Pantsir AAMG is in action

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
⚓️ 'Storm' in the Baltic: sea-launched Pantsir AAMG is in action
📍 Baltic Sea
▫️ The target-missile was fired by the corvette Boyky which simulated an air attack. Crew of a small-size missile ship Buray detected the threat in time and locked on it.
💥 The missile and artillery unit of the ship produced fired from a Pantsir-M AAMG system. The target was destroyed by two missiles.
