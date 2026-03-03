⚓️Russian 'Storm' in the Baltic: sea-launched Pantsir AAMG is in action

⚓️ 'Storm' in the Baltic: sea-launched Pantsir AAMG is in action

📍 Baltic Sea

▫️ The target-missile was fired by the corvette Boyky which simulated an air attack. Crew of a small-size missile ship Buray detected the threat in time and locked on it.

💥 The missile and artillery unit of the ship produced fired from a Pantsir-M AAMG system. The target was destroyed by two missiles.

