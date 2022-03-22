China Fully in Bed With Russia Now Tries To Be a Mediator on the Peace of Ukraine

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03/17/2022 Colonel Newsham: The Chinese have been trying to play this game from the beginning, fully in bed with the Russians and now trying to make it look like they’re neutral and want to help mediate. And they are trying to play this Ukraine business from both sides, see if they can stay with the Russians, but also keep getting lots of money from the rest of the world, along with the political influence that comes from it.