Again my story plus link to tv broadcast

https://www.ardmediathek.de/video/markt/markt-vom-31-05-2023/wdr/Y3JpZDovL3dkci5kZS9CZWl0cmFnLWFjMWEyYzNiLTZjNTctNDA0ZC1hYjIzLTRmZmQzNjFmMjZmYw

Even if you don't speak german, I think you'll understand. Capfun bought up our camping ground and we are being evicted on top of having to pay for the demolition of our own homes (these are not mobile homes, but built as a normal house). Anyone who I tell this sees how unfair this is. It is okay that Capfun has other plans (although no plan has been submitted to our region for the huge swimming pool for example) and wants to replace us with expensive rentals only. Okay then they just have to pay us out. That's it. Why this is not happening is beyond me. Can you imagine having bought a chalet for 60.000 euros and 2 years later being told you'll lose the home on top of having to pay an extra 5000 euro to have it demolished? No wonder people cried, devastated. How inhumain. So we are now looking at the legality of it all. To be continued 😉