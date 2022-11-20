Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Tetrahedrons Vs Cubes 2022
10 views
channel image
MJTank
Published 9 days ago |

Here's some of the Tetrahedrons Vs Cubes 2022 album of wall art sculptures. Egyptian art is not by me or for sale.


Pieces include elements that are transparent, reflective, UV black light responsive and sometimes GITD.

All pieces in the Tetrahedrons Vs Cubes album are pre-mounted with metal fixtures to accommodate a variety of mounting options.

Art pieces for sale at the Etsy shop: https://www.etsy.com/shop/MJTank108

Linktr.ee/MJTank108

Keywords
wallartcleartransparentcubesculpture2022uvreflectglowingblacklighttetrahedrongitd

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2022 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket