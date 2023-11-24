Πολυτεχνείο , ξένες υπηρεσίες , συκοφαντίες και ψεύδη.

Ομιλία του Αρχηγού της Λαϊκής Κινήσεως Πολιτών, Λοχαγού ε.α. Ανδρέα Πετροπούλου σχετικά με την πραγματικότητα πίσω από τα γεγονότα του Πολυτεχνείου και πως αυτά παρουσιάστηκαν μέσα από συκοφαντίες και ψευδή στο Ελληνικό Έθνος. Η αλήθεια και η σχέση των γεγονότων του Νοεμβρίου του 1974 με ξένες υπηρεσίες και τον διεθνή σιωνισμό.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.