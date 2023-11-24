Create New Account
Πολυτεχνείο , ξένες υπηρεσίες , συκοφαντίες και ψεύδη.
ELLHNOKRATIA
Ομιλία του Αρχηγού της Λαϊκής Κινήσεως Πολιτών, Λοχαγού ε.α. Ανδρέα Πετροπούλου σχετικά με την πραγματικότητα πίσω από τα γεγονότα του Πολυτεχνείου και πως αυτά παρουσιάστηκαν μέσα από συκοφαντίες και ψευδή στο Ελληνικό Έθνος. Η αλήθεια και η σχέση των γεγονότων του Νοεμβρίου του 1974 με ξένες υπηρεσίες και τον διεθνή σιωνισμό.

hellasellinokratialakip

