What is the Secret Purpose of The Deep State? The October Surprise.





Our family believes we’ve been called under Genesis 50:20 to share what we’ve learned so that Grace

did not give her life in vain. This verse says, “You intended to harm me, but God intended it for good to

accomplish what is now being done, the saving of many lives.”Show more



I’ve primarily used this platform to discuss the physical saving of lives by shedding light on evil in the

medical industrial complex.



More importantly, for over two years I’ve been studying the spiritual side of saving lives, focusing on

Satan’s battle for souls. What I have found is still hard to wrap my head around because of all the years

of being programmed with lies. Right up front I want to say my goal is not to offend anyone. That said,

when God shows you something, the responsibility He gives you is more important than being

concerned about offending. Ezekial 33:6 says, “But if the watchman sees the sword coming and does

not blow the trumpet to warn the people and the sword comes and takes someone’s life, that person’s

life will be taken because of their sin, but I will hold the watchman accountable for their blood.”



Let’s set the stage. The deep state control grid is set up to create the illusion that we can escape, on our

own, by educating ourselves and making the right choices; by supporting patriotism and pursuing

knowledge. This was “the plan” all along; to snap the control grid into place with these deceptions. In

short, “the plan” to take down the Satanic cabal was written by the Satanic cabal.



The journey into this shocking revelation started when God showed me that Grace’s story could be used

either for His glory, or to help Satan. That doesn’t make sense until you can ‘see’ that Satan needs the

evil exposed, to create fear, so he can become the angel of light, creating perceived order out of the

chaos. This is a battle for souls and Satan intends to snap the control grid into place with his false light

deception. The race to expose evil, in the alternative media, fits perfectly into Satan’s playbook. In 2

Thessalonians 2:9 God explains the mystery of lawlessness (verse 7) when He told us, “The coming of

the lawless one will be in accordance with how Satan works. He will use all sorts of displays of power

through signs and wonders that serve the lie, and all the ways that wickedness deceives those who are

perishing.” Satan’s matrix of the world was designed to deceive and get us to participate in our own

demise.



To help us understand the mystery God warned us about, He revealed how Satan works. In that light,

Revelation 13 is critically important in understanding Satan’s nature. Let’s break this Scripture down,

beginning with a short introduction.



Satan is the prince of this world and has orchestrated both beast systems of the world to give us

an illusion of choice. This fact is the ultimate deception. Satan has convinced us that ‘less evil’ is

good, the first lie in the garden, so we believe we are working for God when we unwittingly are

doing Satan’s bidding by consistently making ‘less evil’ choices. Satan’s dual nature is the

overriding programming tool used in his management of the matrix beast systems of the world.

Revelation 12:9 says, “The great dragon was hurled down--that ancient serpent called the devil,

or Satan, who leads the whole world astray. He was hurled to the earth, and his angels with

him.”



Revelation 13:2 continues, “The dragon gave the beast his power and his throne and great

authority.”



In Revelation 13:8, God warns, “All inhabitants of the earth will worship the beast—all whose

names have not been written in the Lamb’s book of life, the Lamb who was slain from the

creation of the world.”



In Revelation13:11-12, God adds, “Then I saw a second beast, coming out of the earth. It had

two horns like a lamb, but it spoke like a dragon. It exercised all the authority of the first beast

on its behalf and made the earth and its inhabitants worship the first beast.”



Finally, in Revelation 13:14, “Because of the signs it was given power to perform on behalf of the

first beast, it deceived the inhabitants of the earth.”



So, big picture, the second beast works for the first beast; the false prophets work for the deep state.

Satan controls both sides! Let’s look at this esoteric picture though an exoteric example. What if Trump

was actually part of the stolen election? This would suck us into the exoteric election deception to lead

us to the esoteric false prophet trap and into the control grid. Consider that Franklin D. Roosevelt was a

Freemason. He said, “In politics, nothing happens by accident. If it happens, you can bet it was planned

that way.”



What other tools does Satan use? How does he get us to believe and participate i