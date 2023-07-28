Create New Account
White cockatoos searching for nesting hollows MVI_3164
EK the Urban Yeti
Published Friday

A pair of white cockatoos are likely searching for a nesting hollow. I’m not sure if these ones are our local species, or an introduced one from the Eastern States.

Keywords
environmentclimatesugar gumswhite cockatoosbreeding hollowseucalypt trees

