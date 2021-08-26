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Arise and Sing
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34 views • August 26, 2021
In this hour of trial on the Earth, we fight best with weapons that are not of the world's ways, but with spiritual weapons... mighty for the pulling down of strongholds… prayer, worship, song… not by might, nor by power, but by the Holy Spirit of Yahweh. May we be useful for the Kingdom in these times... releasing the redeeming message of Yahshua's mighty Salvation!
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