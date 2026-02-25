Rain & High Winds Outdoors + New Growth Indoors

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Good day from Kamakura, Japan, on this Wednesday, February 25th. We have a cold rain today. We haven’t had much rain this winter, so this is quite welcome.
A garden is a grand teacher. It teaches patience and careful watchfulness; it teaches industry and thrift; above all it teaches entire trust." Gertrude Jekyll
TKG Chapters:
00:00Opening
00:30Monday’s High Winds
01:10Homemade Mango Ice Cream
04:36Checking on Monday’s Seedling Growth
07:43Liquid Fertilizer
08:25Solutions for Fending Off Critters in the Garden
10:06Monday’s National Holiday, Emperor’s B’Day
11:22Post-Walk Car Wash
11:32Haru Gets Fed, I Eat Ice Cream!
12:34Checking Tuesday’s Seedling Growth
20:24Wednesday’s Growth Looks Good
24:05Beautiful Nature + Mt. Fuji 富士山