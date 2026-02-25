BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Rain & High Winds Outdoors + New Growth Indoors
The Kamakura Gardener
The Kamakura Gardener
64 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
27 views • 3 days ago

Good day from Kamakura, Japan, on this Wednesday, February 25th. We have a cold rain today. We haven’t had much rain this winter, so this is quite welcome. 


A garden is a grand teacher. It teaches patience and careful watchfulness; it teaches industry and thrift; above all it teaches entire trust." Gertrude Jekyll 

Keywords
container gardeningvegetable gardeningraised bed gardeningsmall plot gardeninggardening in japanboston terriergardening from age 60gardening for seniorsgardening at age 60the kamakura gardener
Chapters

TKG Chapters:

00:00Opening

00:30Monday’s High Winds

01:10Homemade Mango Ice Cream

04:36Checking on Monday’s Seedling Growth

07:43Liquid Fertilizer

08:25Solutions for Fending Off Critters in the Garden

10:06Monday’s National Holiday, Emperor’s B’Day

11:22Post-Walk Car Wash

11:32Haru Gets Fed, I Eat Ice Cream!

12:34Checking Tuesday’s Seedling Growth

20:24Wednesday’s Growth Looks Good

24:05Beautiful Nature + Mt. Fuji 富士山

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
The Polyface Paradigm: A blueprint for regenerative farming and food freedom

The Polyface Paradigm: A blueprint for regenerative farming and food freedom

Belle Carter
Brush Fires of Freedom: A survivalist&#8217;s manifesto for decentralization, resistance and the collapse of empire

Brush Fires of Freedom: A survivalist’s manifesto for decentralization, resistance and the collapse of empire

Belle Carter
Everyday resilience: Shelf-stable foods that quietly save the day

Everyday resilience: Shelf-stable foods that quietly save the day

HRS Editors
Beyond stockpiles: The overlooked art of staying clean when disaster strikes

Beyond stockpiles: The overlooked art of staying clean when disaster strikes

Zoey Sky
No-grid heat and light: How a portable fire pit becomes your ultimate survival tool

No-grid heat and light: How a portable fire pit becomes your ultimate survival tool

HRS Editors
The BRICS Awakening: Why the dollar&#8217;s collapse is inevitable

The BRICS Awakening: Why the dollar’s collapse is inevitable

Ramon Tomey
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy