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Dr. Robert Malone: Pfizer CEO Knows Vaccine Probably Killed Tens to Hundreds of Thousands Worldwide
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210 views • November 15, 2021
Dr. Robert Malone: Pfizer CEO Knows Vaccine Probably Killed Tens to Hundreds of Thousands Worldwide
"Pfizer knows what this true clinical safety data are. They just are not sharing it with the rest of us. This guy knows that his firm is responsible for killing with this product probably tens if not hundreds of thousands of people worldwide. And he has to go to sleep with that awareness every single day."
"Pfizer knows what this true clinical safety data are. They just are not sharing it with the rest of us. This guy knows that his firm is responsible for killing with this product probably tens if not hundreds of thousands of people worldwide. And he has to go to sleep with that awareness every single day."
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