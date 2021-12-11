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False Flag Race-Terrorist Jussie Smollett Conviction Is A Sign That Americans Are Waking Up to Cultural Marxist Tricks – FULL SHOW 12/10/21
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140 views • December 11, 2021
Meanwhile, political prisoner & journalist folk hero Julian Assange loses his fight against US extradition and certain death. Watch & share this powerful Friday broadcast that is an absolute MUST-SEE event! Learn why globalists are so scared by tuning in NOW!
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