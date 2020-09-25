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The Way of the Cross according to Saint Alphonsus Liguori
Holy Family School Productions
Holy Family School Productions
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70 views • September 25, 2020
Follow in the footsteps of Our Divine Lord Jesus, this prayer dates back to the time of Our Lord for the first Christians would retrace the Passion of Christ and recall how and why He suffered. This is full of pictures to help meditate and hopefully become real, in other words realize what Our Lord did for us, and now what we should do. The 14 stations of the Way of the Cross can be prayed anytime, but more often during Lent, leading up to Holy Week. God bless you and Our Lady protect you.
Keywords
jesuscrucifixionjudaspilatehammermarynailsthe crossthe way of the crossmeeting of the mother and the sonveronica veilcrown of thornslast words from the crossfather forgive them for they know not what they doi thirstthis day thou shall be with me in paradisejesus dies on the cross
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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