© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The Way of the Cross according to Saint Alphonsus Liguori
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
70 views • September 25, 2020
Follow in the footsteps of Our Divine Lord Jesus, this prayer dates back to the time of Our Lord for the first Christians would retrace the Passion of Christ and recall how and why He suffered. This is full of pictures to help meditate and hopefully become real, in other words realize what Our Lord did for us, and now what we should do. The 14 stations of the Way of the Cross can be prayed anytime, but more often during Lent, leading up to Holy Week. God bless you and Our Lady protect you.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.