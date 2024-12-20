Prof. Dr. Bhakdi on the US-House of Representatives Report: mRNA-Jabs Worse Than Thalidomide

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
On December 4, 2024, the US House Select Subcommittee on the Coronavirus Pandemic published a document which proves the former „fake news“ saying that the virus was created in a laboratory and the anti corona regulations where dangerous and pointless. KLA.TV speaks with Prof. Bhakdi about the false scientific statements in the experts report. The gene-based vaccines were neither effective nor safe. Bhakdi: „Remember every night: Relevant data is only collected post-marketing. Post-marketing means after it has been administered to you humans. And this is the explanation, that they wanted to carry out a human mass experiment with this gene-based vaccine.“