Many Americans Facing Food Shortages And Rent Problems 2020-2021

During the pandemic of 2020 and 2021, with job losses and business closures, with illness, millions of Americans are facing empty refrigerators and cupboards. Some people are having to skip meals so there children can eat. Others are dependent on cheap poor quality food that lacks nutrition. Those dealing with hunger say they've not seen anything like this in the US, even during the recession of 2007-2009. As expected, the first place many Americans are finding relief are neighborhood food pantries... most connected to large networks of nonprofits. Operators are moving tons of food each day from grocery store discards and government handouts, to warehouse distribution centers, and then to the neighborhood charities.



Our history books are loaded with iconic images of America's struggles against hunger. 12Most memorable are the depression-era photos of men standing in breadlines and soup kitchens...with obvious fear in their eyes. During the pandemic years we've seen a distinctively different bird's eye view of hunger. Enormous traffic jams, cars inching along, each driver waiting for sometimes hours for a box of food. From California, Texas, Ohio, Florida and all points in-between, thousands of vehicles full of hungry people are lined up for miles. In New York and other large cities, Americans stand waiting for blocks on end. Their stories are all too familiar. Their factories and industries closed, their businesses laid them off, their hours were cut, 8and many came down with COVID-19.



Because many small stores and restaurants closed when the pandemic arrived, their paychecks shrank or disappeared altogether as unemployment skyrocketed to 14.7 percent...a rate not seen in almost a century. Food banks almost immediately felt the pressure to help. As the pandemic raged, "Feeding America," the largest anti-hunger organization, scrambled to keep up when states locked down and schools...many offering free breakfasts and lunches...closed down. In late March, 20 percent of the organization's 200 food pantries were in risk of running out of food. They've seen a 60 percent average increase in food bank users during the pandemic...about 4 in 10 are new recipients. Food banks distributed nearly 57 percent more food in the third quarter of 2020, compared to the same period in 2019.



During the coronavirus pandemic it's been low-wage employees that have endured the biggest economic setbacks. In particular, the service industry such as restaurant employees and hospitality workers have suffered tremendously. But now we're also seeing 1 in 4 higher income employees, typically those with incomes above $50,000, reporting they don't have enough to eat regularly. They often now go to the already over-whelmed food pantries.

I talked earlier about the "Feeding America" organization, they indicate that throughout the pandemic "they're seeing a 40% increase in clients." Some food banks have been forced to close because of their inability to obtain food and enough volunteers. Grocery stores haven't had as much food to donate because of their customer demands, and some have raised their prices to pantries if they try to buy food.

With all the unemployment, we've seen the expected rise in people not being able to pay their rent and utilities. 21 percent of families with children have fallen behind on rent. 29 percent of Black families and 17 percent of Hispanic renters are struggling with rent and utilities. Close to 12 million renters owe an average of $5,850 in back rent and utilities as of January 2021. Economists say the data continues to show a deepening financial disaster for many families, as the pandemic continues to shut off work opportunities.

We'll see if things can improve for American families. But with an uncertain virus and restrictions still happening as of January 2021, it may take a long time for things to get better.