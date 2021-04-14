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'Ε.ΡΕ ΓΛΕΝΤΙΑ.ΑΝΤΙΣΤΡΟΦΟΙ ΡΟΛΟΙ ΚΑΙ ΑΛΛΑ ΠΟΛΛΑ!!!.
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620 views • April 14, 2021
14/04/2021
ΚΑΙ ΝΑ ΗΤΑΝ ΜΟΝΟ ΕΝΑΣ.;
ΑΝ ΝΑΙ ΘΑ ΗΤΑΝ ΜΙΚΡΟ ΤΟ ΚΑΚΟ.
ΟΤΑΝ ΘΑ ΒΓΟΥΝ ΟΛΑ ΚΑΙ ΟΛΟΙ ΣΤΟ ΦΩΣ...ΕΝΑ ΜΙΚΡΟ ΕΓΚΕΦΑΛΙΚΟ ΘΑ ΜΟΥ ΤΟ ΠΕΡΑΣΕΤΕ!!!
ΛΥΠΑΜΑΙ ΑΛΛΑ....
ΟΛΑ ΑΥΤΑ ΚΑΙ ΑΛΛΑ ΠΟΛΛΑ ΠΡΟΣΕΧΩΣ...!!!
ΔΕΙΤΕ ΚΑΙ ΑΥΤΟ ΚΑΙ ΣΤΕΙΛΤΕ ΤΟ ΠΑΝΤΟΥ ΩΣΤΕ ΝΑ ΗΡΕΜΙΣΟΥΝ ΟΣΟΙ ΠΕΡΙΣΣΟΤΕΡΟΙ ΣΥΝΑΝΘΡΩΠΟΙ ΜΑΣ ΓΙΝΕΤΑΙ!!!
https://rumble.com/vfnc07-.-covid-.-a-b..html
ΚΑΙ ΝΑ ΗΤΑΝ ΜΟΝΟ ΕΝΑΣ.;
ΑΝ ΝΑΙ ΘΑ ΗΤΑΝ ΜΙΚΡΟ ΤΟ ΚΑΚΟ.
ΟΤΑΝ ΘΑ ΒΓΟΥΝ ΟΛΑ ΚΑΙ ΟΛΟΙ ΣΤΟ ΦΩΣ...ΕΝΑ ΜΙΚΡΟ ΕΓΚΕΦΑΛΙΚΟ ΘΑ ΜΟΥ ΤΟ ΠΕΡΑΣΕΤΕ!!!
ΛΥΠΑΜΑΙ ΑΛΛΑ....
ΟΛΑ ΑΥΤΑ ΚΑΙ ΑΛΛΑ ΠΟΛΛΑ ΠΡΟΣΕΧΩΣ...!!!
ΔΕΙΤΕ ΚΑΙ ΑΥΤΟ ΚΑΙ ΣΤΕΙΛΤΕ ΤΟ ΠΑΝΤΟΥ ΩΣΤΕ ΝΑ ΗΡΕΜΙΣΟΥΝ ΟΣΟΙ ΠΕΡΙΣΣΟΤΕΡΟΙ ΣΥΝΑΝΘΡΩΠΟΙ ΜΑΣ ΓΙΝΕΤΑΙ!!!
https://rumble.com/vfnc07-.-covid-.-a-b..html
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