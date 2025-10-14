Trump Wonders about Heaven

Oct 14, 2025 - President Trump, who just brokered the greatest peace deal of our lifetime, has a mistaken belief that God has a sliding scale of his good deeds and bad deeds. And there are Christians who have the right belief about God, but the wrong idea about peace.





