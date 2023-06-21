Create New Account
[Mar 20, 2017] Flat Earth - Former NASA Employee Cyndi Holland Interview [flatworth]
DITRH
This is a google docs file that she put together for a jeranism interview back in 2017 :https://tinyurl.com/CyndiCreds

Here are other interviews with Cyndi:

Mike Helmick talks with David Beverley (Goddard) and Cyndi Holland (Lockheed-Martin):

https://youtu.be/_bAa09jSR2I

Sean Caron speaks with Cyndi Holland and Chris Sellye about the 2017 eclipse with slideshow pics:

https://youtu.be/T0JbQd1-VVM

https://tinyurl.com/CaronSellyePics

jeranism on Globebusters:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=FYx9Af3RZyo

Keywords
scienceeducationtechnologyastronomyphysicsgeology

