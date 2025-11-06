BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Papaya Feijoa Apple Pineapple Cucumber Tangerine Grapefruit Lime Parsley Cilantro Bottle Gourd Juice
This was the juice I prepped for yesterday. Got this going through our Sana Supreme Juicer. That made just over five quarts of juice, in total content of liquid. That was a tasty tutti fruity delight to behold. Thanks for being here. If you are interested to see more about our adventures on the homestead please check out our You Tube channel. We are in the crunch of the season for sugar cane juicing. I will try to share more videos about what we are getting up to in that regard. Today we are about to press grape juice from grapes grown on our land. We use a large outdoor press. My husband and I are a team in all regards. Have a great day. Take good care. https://www.youtube.com/@Concreteforest111/featuredMy name is Heidi Rose. 

floridahomesteadingvegetablesfruitsjuicingleafy greensraw juicesana supreme juicerheidi rose homesteading
