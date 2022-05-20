Foster Worker: "System Rotten To Core", WhistleBlower Describes Abuse, Trafficking Operation

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Stew Peters Network
Foster care is the modern day House of Horrors. Sylvia Beachy was a caring woman wanting to help make a change in the foster care system. Her big heart lead her into a nightmare filled with coverups, corruption, and horrible conditions that she never thought existed. She joins the Stew Peters show to tell her story, and to tell the stories of children trapped within the system!
Watch this new segment now at stewpeters.com!
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