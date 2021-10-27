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Baptism with What!?
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20 views • October 27, 2021
There's a lot of confusion and misconceptions about the word "baptism".
The fact is "baptism" just means covering. So JOhn said "I cover you with water, but Jesus will cover you with the Holy Spirit" Jesus said, "My teachings are my Spirit". So we need to hear, and obey Jesus' teachings to be baptized in the Holy Spirit. Water is just a symbol at best.
For more: https://bit.ly/AVIDTrending
The fact is "baptism" just means covering. So JOhn said "I cover you with water, but Jesus will cover you with the Holy Spirit" Jesus said, "My teachings are my Spirit". So we need to hear, and obey Jesus' teachings to be baptized in the Holy Spirit. Water is just a symbol at best.
For more: https://bit.ly/AVIDTrending
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