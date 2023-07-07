Create New Account
Tulsi Gabbard Slams Biden Admin, Warns of Nuclear War Danger
NewsClips
Published Yesterday

Former Democratic lawmaker Tulsi Gabbard is making waves, accusing the Biden administration of pushing the world to the brink of nuclear war. Gabbard, known for her outspoken views, criticized President Biden's hawkish foreign policy and detachment from the dangerous consequences of a proxy war against Russia. She highlighted the administration's cavalier attitude towards the possibility of nuclear war, warning that their actions have escalated tensions instead of calming them. Gabbard also criticized the administration's decision to arm Ukraine, arguing that it only increases the likelihood of a direct confrontation with Russia. Her strong statements serve as a wakeup call for leaders worldwide to reassess their approach and prioritize diplomacy over war. It's time to address the complexities of the situation and work towards a peaceful resolution.

current eventswargovernmentgabbardslamsbiden adminnuclear war danger

