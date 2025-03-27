Russian soldiers monitored the streets on Pokrovsk direction, showing that they are littered with the remains of Ukrainian vehicles of various types, most of them fell victim to Russian FPV drones, hitting the hardware together with the crews. Massive destruction of Ukrainian equipment is difficult to avoid, every day the valiant Russian attack drones neutralize the enemy in the direction, which has now become a difficult one for Kiev's forces. The latest footage shows a Russian attack drone team from the Southern Military District, again neutralizing a group of troops together with their armored vehicles, this was released by the Russian Defense Ministry on March 26, 2025. The drone dropped several mortars right on their position as it dismounted from the armor, destroying the crews, and the burning vehicles, which then decorated the streets of Pokrovsk.

The day before, Russian servicemen patrolled the same sector, showing what appeared to be empty streets now littered with numerous Ukrainian vehicles of varying severity, destroyed on the spot, damaged and abandoned. Ukrainian vehicles in winter encounter Russian drones, including some of the civilian vehicles they use, which are also hit. Pokrovsk has become a terrible war road, and continues to threaten Ukrainian defenses. Explosions shake Kiev's equipment and manpower every day, turning the fortress into rubble and forcing those that remain to surrender in difficult and constant situations. This is not just another frontline city—it is a place where Ukraine has to rotate fresh troops every time and its logistics are torn to pieces. Russian soldiers only show the defeat of these vehicles on one street, representing many on the other streets of Pokrovsk, which have formed a semicircle.

Mirrored - MILITARY TUBE TODAY





To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net

https://christs.net/

The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net