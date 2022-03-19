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Election Integrity Rally in Phoenix, AZ on March 21st at 1PM, AZ State Capitol Grounds
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220 views • March 19, 2022
It is up to We The People to peacefully demand action.
We can not affect change from a keyboard afar, nor from a car.
It’s SHOW UP day!
STAND UP FOR
Secure & fair election, our most basic civil right
DEMAND
transparency, accountability, the accuracy of election administration and
integrity monitoring systems
We can not affect change from a keyboard afar, nor from a car.
It’s SHOW UP day!
STAND UP FOR
Secure & fair election, our most basic civil right
DEMAND
transparency, accountability, the accuracy of election administration and
integrity monitoring systems
Keywords
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