Florida's Frankenstein Skies! Today Toxic Chemtrail Operations!

I want to show y'all the incredible Frankenstein Skies we had today in Florida!

The first video, it looked like it was some sort of the Direct Energy beam!?

The second video is me walking out on my local beach and watching one of the largest chemtrail operations I've ever witnessed!

I was handing out http://geoengineeringwatch.org cards left and right! People we're in awe of what they were seeing!

We must go out there in force, on these large operations days, and spread the word to as many people as possible! There is no denying our evidence any longer these operations is so large people did not question what I was what I was saying! We must take to the ground, to show the people! What we know and what we see!

Commercial fisherman standing by we must start our quarrels with each other and unite as one!

We are all brothers and sisters! And that's what they truly hate about us!🆘





👉 Weather as a Force Multiplier

https://ia802603.us.archive.org/1/items/WeatherAsAForceMultiplier/WeatherAsAForceMultiplier.pdf

👉 ClimateViewer

https://www.youtube.com/c/JimLee-ClimateViewer/videos

👉 Forest Fire As A Military Weapon

https://apps.dtic.mil/sti/pdfs/AD0509724.pdf





Please help us spread this evidence far and wide...

👉 Link to book 'Climate Fake'

Climate Fake

https://www.lulu.com/shop/david-yates/climate-fake/paperback/product-5pq85w.html?q=Climate+fake&page=1&pageSize=4&fbclid=IwAR11G22sDsnI6k0c3wUbJaq2yB8ozn6SvkRwVrTHoUiQz98csVwYHErMH7g

👉 Link to book 'Sacrosanct'

Sacrosanct

https://www.lulu.com/shop/david-yates/sacrosanct/paperback/product-5zv7p7.html?q=Sacrosanct+David+Yates&page=1&pageSize=4





