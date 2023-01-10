Superfood Hot Cocoa

Ingredients:
8 oz hot water
2 T. Groovy Bee® Organic Cocoa Energize
2 T. Groovy Bee® Collagen Peptides
1 t. Groovy Bee® Organic Non-Fat Milk Powder
Directions:
Blend all ingredients together
carefully in a heat proof cup. Enjoy!
Note: The milk powder blends better in cold water, so you may want to make the milk (equal parts powder and water) then add the liquid to the hot beverage.
