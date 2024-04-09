TV presenter diagnosed with stage 4 (turbo) cancer: lump grew 4x in 5 days! | Michelle Lovegrove

Michelle Aleksandrovics Lovegrove is an Australian TV news presenter. She has angioimmunoblastic T-cell lymphoma, a form of cancer that is (or most probably WAS) rare.
Her case shows crucial signs of turbo cancer:
- Diagnosis on initial presentation was stage 4, while before 2021, cancers most commonly were diagnosed in stage 1 or 2.
- It grows lightning fast. She noticed a small lump one day and didn’t think much about it. Within only 5 days it had grown to 4 times the size it had been when she first noticed it.
- It spreads lightning fast. The first lump was found on her right hand side. Five days later she also found a lump on her left hand side.
NB: Stage 4 means metastasized, or spread throughout the body.
