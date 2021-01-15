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America's Loss of Sovereignty What Happed, And the one world love movement
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300 views • January 15, 2021
From the FED takeover of the U.S dollar since 1913,population Reduction to 1973 Roe vs Wade America has been pulled apart from every angle. In this video I go over how we got here. And expose the "Love movement" "no one left behind" To we are in this together. A story of Satan and America
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