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Rock Collection Vol. 1
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21 views • May 27, 2021
I find so many badass rocks on my travels, I thought that I would document them. This is the first such volume. As always, if you know anything about rocks, and if you know what these are, feel free to leave a comment and help me learn. TIA.
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