The Hidden Evil Genius Who Changed Your World - It is Not Who You Think - Mark Herr
Deception By Omission
Published 14 days ago |

You may think you have this figured out already, but I'll bet you very likely never even heard of this man. Yet, his ideas have been used to change our lives and our world to the government we have today.

Because of the hidden man's influence today we have over 97,000 regional governments who run our lives through unelected bureaucrats.

Ever heard of layered government versus marble government? 16,000 public school districts reaching 86% of our youth teach this hidden man's form of marble government. You need to recognize the difference and once you do, you won't forget it.


Herr will also explain label lynching and other important concepts and their importance to you.

Watch this presentation and dots you never even knew existed will be connected. The political power reality that surrounds you will make a lot more sense afterwards.

Presented at the Red Pill Expo, Salt Lake City, Utah, November 2022 by Mark Herr

https://deceptionbyomission.com/blog

