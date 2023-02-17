The purpose of Iran’s President Raisi’s recent visit to China was to discuss with Xi how Khamenei’s death should be announced and to bring a large number of balloons back to launch an attack on Israel

https://gettr.com/post/p28laei600d
2/16/2022 Miles Guo: The purpose of Iran’s President Raisi’s recent visit to Communist China was to discuss with Xi Jinping how Khamenei’s death should be announced and to bring a large number of balloons back to launch an attack on Israel. They will make Syria the scapegoat afterwards
#Iran #KhameneiDeath #Xijinping #Raisi #spyballoon
2/16/2022 文贵爆料：伊朗总统莱希近日去中共国见习近平主要是商量如何宣布哈梅内伊的死讯，同时从中共处拿回大量气球以袭击以色列，然后栽赃叙利亚
#伊朗 #哈梅内伊死亡 #莱西 #习近平 #间谍气球
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.